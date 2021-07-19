1 injured after vehicle crosses centerline, strikes utility truck head-on

Police say the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Meddler Avenue NE and 18 Mile Road NE.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Sand Lake woman was injured Monday afternoon in Spencer Township after drifting across the centerline and striking a utility truck head-on.

Police say the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Meddler Avenue NE and 18 Mile Road NE. The Sand Lake woman, 26, was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck southbound on Meddler Avenue NE when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an Allied Waste/Republic Services utility truck, police say.

She was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment. The 40-year-old utility truck driver was not injured.

Police say the crash closed Meddler Avenue NE between 18 Mile Road NE and Black Creek Street NE this afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.