Local News

1 injured after motorcycle, semi truck collide in Allendale

The driver of the motorcycle is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person was injured Friday when a semi-truck collided with a motorcyclist in Allendale.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 96th Avenue around 10 a.m. A motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive when a semi turned into the path of the motorcyclist, who was unable to avoid the truck.

The vehicles collided. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old Allendale man, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

The driver of the semi, a 22-year-old Fremont man, was uninjured.

Lake Michigan Drive was closed for investigation and cleanup. It has since reopened.

