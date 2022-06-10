1 injured after motorcycle, semi truck collide in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person was injured Friday when a semi-truck collided with a motorcyclist in Allendale.
The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 96th Avenue around 10 a.m. A motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive when a semi turned into the path of the motorcyclist, who was unable to avoid the truck.
The vehicles collided. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old Allendale man, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
The driver of the semi, a 22-year-old Fremont man, was uninjured.
Lake Michigan Drive was closed for investigation and cleanup. It has since reopened.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.