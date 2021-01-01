x
1 injured in New Year's Eve drive-by shooting

A 35-year-old male was struck; his injuries are non-life-threatening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Thursday night drive-by shooting.

Police say the incident happened at around 9:05 p.m. on Thomas Street SE. One round went through the wall of a home. A 35-year-old male was struck; his injuries are non-life-threatening.

GRPD says there is no suspect information at this time.

