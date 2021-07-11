1 injured in Saturday night shooting in Kentwood

The victim had been shot one time and was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment, police say.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after a shooting in Kentwood.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Jake's Fireworks at 4600 28th Street SE. Officers arrived and located the shooting victim in the 2000 block of 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The victim had been shot one time and was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment, police say.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Detective Bureau at 616-656-6600 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

