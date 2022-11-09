1 injured in Gaines Twp. shooting

Deputies are investigating a shooting on Kran Avenue in Gaines Township Wednesday morning.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened on the 6100 block of Kran Avenue SE. Police say one person has been injured.

It is unknown the extent of the person's injuries at this time. The Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit is currently at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

