x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

1 killed after driver crosses centerline on Alden Nash Avenue

The department said a Buick Century crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound Town and Country minivan.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded fatal wo-car accident which occurred on Alden Nash Avenue near Emberwood Drive in Lowell Township. 

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

The department said a Buick Century crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound Town and Country minivan.    

The 23-year-old driver, and only occupant of the Buick Century, died as a result of injuries.  The 38-year-old driver of the van suffered injuries which are not life threatening.  

Two children, a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old, who were passengers the van were not injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.  

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.