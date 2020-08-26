1 killed after driver crosses centerline on Alden Nash Avenue

The department said a Buick Century crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound Town and Country minivan.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded fatal wo-car accident which occurred on Alden Nash Avenue near Emberwood Drive in Lowell Township.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The 23-year-old driver, and only occupant of the Buick Century, died as a result of injuries. The 38-year-old driver of the van suffered injuries which are not life threatening.

Two children, a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old, who were passengers the van were not injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

