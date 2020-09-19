1 killed in 4-vehicle crash in Van Buren County

Other patients were taken to Bronson South Haven Hospital by ambulance.

VAN BUREN, Mich. — A four-vehicle crash killed one Saturday afternoon, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

The crash happened at the intersection of 28th Avenue and M-140 in Covert Township. SHAES was dispatched at around 1:55 p.m.

Police say four vehicles were involved and that there was one fatality at the scene. Other patients were taken to Bronson South Haven Hospital by ambulance.

SHAES was at the scene with Covert Township Police, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police and Covert Township Fire.

