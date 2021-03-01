1 killed in Battle Creek house fire

The department says two tenants were inside the house at the time of the fire. Only one was able to escape.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek house fire killed one Sunday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched to a house located at 266 Oneita Street at around 7:50 a.m. Fire fighters reported heavy fire involvement upon arrival, and multiple squads performed coordinated search and attack. Crews were on scene for over two and a half hours.

The department says two tenants were inside the house at the time of the fire. Only one was able to escape.

The Fire Marshal is now on scene investigating. Fire caused heavy damage throughout the structure, but the cause is currently unknown.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.