1 killed in Mecosta County single-seat plane crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 58-year-old pilot from Newaygo County was killed in a plane crash Monday evening in Morton Township.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. and involved a single-seat airplane.

Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident to determine if the cause was medical or mechanical.

