1 killed in Ottawa County crash, vehicle fire

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash and fire Tuesday morning in Ottawa County, police say.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Nunica Rest Area on westbound I-96 at around 1:41 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was westbound when it left the right side of the roadway and collided with several trees. Police say speed appears to be a factor. The lone occupant of the vehicle did not survive the crash; their identity is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

