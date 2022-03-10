Twin Lake man killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday

Police say the crash happened at 1:24 p.m. on Russell Road and Holton-Whitehall Road in Blue Lake Township.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at 1:24 p.m. on Russell Road and Holton-Whitehall Road when a pickup truck driven by a 71-year-old Twin Lake man was hit by a semi-truck that blew through a stop sign.

The pickup truck crashed into the side of the semi, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. Police say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was lodged at the Muskegon County Jail on charges related to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.