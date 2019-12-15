CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday.

It happened on 11 Mile Road near Q Drive South in Burlington Township in Calhoun County around 3 a.m.

49-year-old Richelle Katherine Lazarus, the passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Burlington, was taken to the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

