CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Firefighters and first responders where called to an explosion in Cedar Springs Tuesday evening.

It happened at a home on the 15,000 block of Meddler Avenue. The fire department said the explosion blew the basement door about 30 feet off the home.

The cause at this time is assumed to be the dryer but the State Fire Marshall is still investigating.

Two people, a husband and wife, were in the home at the time. One, the wife, suffered a minor injury.

Spencer Township Fire and Rockford Ambulance both were on scene Tuesday evening for the call.

