1 shot in the arm in NW Grand Rapids

The victim is expected to be okay.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police said one person was shot in the arm Sunday night on the Northwest side of the city.

The incident occurred near Broadway Avenue and Crosby Street NW. Police were on scene around 11 p.m.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities did not release information about suspects or whether anyone was arrested following the incident. It remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.