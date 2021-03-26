1 stabbed overnight in Grand Rapids

According to police, the victim is not being very cooperative with the investigation, so it’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person is in stable condition at the hospital after being stabbed overnight on the southeast side of Grand Rapids, police say.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on the 800 block of Ardmore Street SE. Police say one person was stabbed but was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

According to police, the victim is not being very cooperative with the investigation, so it’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

