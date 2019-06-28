OCEANA COUNTY, Mich — It's been nearly one year since anyone has heard from 29-year old Kevin Graves. The Oakland County man attended the Electric Forest music festival near Rothbury and vanished after a fight with the girlfriend he traveled to massive music event with.

Friday, members of the Graves family gathered at gates leading into the Double J Ranch passing out flyers, hoping someone may have seen Kevin, or know where he is.

"He walked away," said Gary Graves, Kevin's dad. But that doesn't explain why he's not been heard from since that day.

Kevin Graves, 28, was last seen Sunday evening, Sunday, July 1.

A missing person report was filed with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police.

Following the 2018 Electric Forest, police and members of the Graves family searched the festival grounds and a number of other areas around Oceana County. The searches included K9s, dive teams, boats, planes and ground searches.

"We don't know where he is," said Karen Theeck, Kevin's sister. "We just want him found and safe."

"He could be anywhere," added Kathy Graves, Kevin's mother.

Family members are hoping for a miracle: that Keven returned to Electric Forest this year, or someone who knows where he is will be there.

The festival attracts a nationwide crowd, and the people who enjoy electronic dance music often travel to Europe where the music scene is much bigger.

That's one reason Michigan State Police have expanded the search for Graves to include international locations.

Graves hasn't applied for a drivers license, credit card or passport.

"No activity like that," said Lt. Jeff White from Michigan State Police.

The family is asking festival attendees to take their missing person flyers with them back to their hometowns around the country so others can see Kevin's face and know that his family is working to locate him.

Electric Forest is expected to draw an estimated 45,000 people. It concludes Early Monday morning.

Members of Graves family say Kevin's former girlfriend is no longer communicating with them.

Graves had blond hair when he went missing. His eyes are blue and he stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Kevin has a "USMC" tattoo on his left shoulder, red lips on his right hip and on his right forearm the Aquarius sign.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information leading police or the family to his location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 848-4950, the Michigan State Police Hart Post (231) 873-2171 or Mason Oceana Central Dispatch (231) 869-5858.

