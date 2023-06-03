1-year-old dies after rear-end crash in Van Buren Co.

A car failed to stop in time and rear-ended a mom and her two children on M-40. A one-year-old was transported to the hospital, and later died.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A child has died and another is injured after a crash in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 12:22 p.m. Friday on the M-40 Highway. Sheriff Daniel Abbott says a Chevy Colorado failed to stop in time and rear-ended a Toyota Highlander between 40th and 44th Avenue.

The Highlander's occupants were a 32-year-old woman from the Paw Paw area and her two children.

While she was uninjured, her one-year-old child died as a result of the crash. Her five-year-old was treated for a broken collarbone and released from the hospital. Both kids were in child restraint seats in the car.

The 60-year-old woman driving the Colorado is in stable condition after surgery. She remains in the hospital at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

