x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1-year-old dies after rear-end crash in Van Buren Co.

A car failed to stop in time and rear-ended a mom and her two children on M-40. A one-year-old was transported to the hospital, and later died.
Credit: WZZM

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A child has died and another is injured after a crash in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says. 

The crash happened around 12:22 p.m. Friday on the M-40 Highway. Sheriff Daniel Abbott says a Chevy Colorado failed to stop in time and rear-ended a Toyota Highlander between 40th and 44th Avenue.

The Highlander's occupants were a 32-year-old woman from the Paw Paw area and her two children. 

While she was uninjured, her one-year-old child died as a result of the crash. Her five-year-old was treated for a broken collarbone and released from the hospital. Both kids were in child restraint seats in the car.

The 60-year-old woman driving the Colorado is in stable condition after surgery. She remains in the hospital at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Aunt of Grand Rapids shooting victim Leah Gomez speaks out

Before You Leave, Check This Out