HOLLAND, Mich. — A two-car crash in the Holland area injured four people Monday including a 1-year-old girl.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to James Street west of 104th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. A Nissan Murano, that was being driven by a 50-year-old woman form Zeeland, lost control on the slush and ice and crossed over to the westbound lane on James Street. When the Nissan crossed over, it hit a Honda CRV, in what police called "near head on fashion."

Two passengers in the Murano, one a 25-year-old woman, and the other a 1-year-old girl, were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The 76-year old, who was driving the CRV was also taken to the hospital along with his 66-year-old wife. They are listed in stable condition.

James Street was shut down while crews cleaned the crash site.

The sheriff's office said this was one of many crashes that happened before 1 p.m. on Monday. Ottawa County said it took 54 property damage accident calls, eight personal injury accident calls and 36 motorist assists.

