1-year-old run over by lawn mower in Shelbyville

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 1-year-old child was run over by a lawnmower in Allegan County Wednesday morning, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Pearl Street in Shelbyville. The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office and no additional information has been made available, including the status of the child.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.