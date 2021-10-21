10-digit dialing requirement starts Sunday for 616, other area codes

The requirement to include an area code is in preparation for the rollout of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in 2022.

The switch to 10-digit dialing is just days away for a handful of Michigan area codes. Starting Sunday, Oct. 24, Michiganders in 616, 810, 906 and 989 areas will have to include an area code with every local call.

The new requirement affects phone customers with landline and mobile phones.

“Calls that don’t include an area code will not be completed,” according to a release. “Instead, a recording may inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you receive this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the 7-digit telephone number.”

The requirement to include an area code is in preparation for the rollout of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in 2022.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in July 2020 designated 988 as the abbreviated dialing code to reach the suicide prevention hotline that provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources, and best practices for professionals.

The FCC’s order requires all telecommunications carriers and providers to make changes necessary to ensure that users can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022. Until then, customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.