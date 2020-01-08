10 treated for carbon monoxide after boat on Lake Michigan sends distress call

All 10 people were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Ten people aboard a boat on Lake Michigan were treated for carbon monoxide intoxication Saturday.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said they responded to the medical emergency after receiving a distress call from a 32-foot boat that was enroute from St. Joseph to South Haven.

The captain was unable to keep operating the boat, SHAES said. The boat was intercepted by the Coast Guard and marine units from local police about a mile from the South Haven pier heads.

The 10 people were brought to Bronson-South Haven Hospital in three SHAES ambulances for evaluation and treatment.

