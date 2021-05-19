'100 Miles For A Purpose': Wyoming man to walk across West Michigan in honor of veterans

"The hardships are not permanent," he said. "Veterans are never broken."

MICHIGAN, USA — A Marine Corps veteran from West Michigan and his fellow service members are walking 100 miles for a cause - and they're doing it with nearly 50 pounds on their backs.

Daniel Kersting, who lives in Wyoming, served our country for nearly a decade, but his transition back into life after the service was anything but easy.

"I couldn't find a purpose and I fell into depression and anxiety," he said.

Kersting said he found peace and support through faith-based organizations, and now, he wants to give back to two that are close to his heart: The Mighty Oaks Foundation and All Things Possible.

"What the Lord is doing through these two organizations is just amazing," Kersting said. "They're really making an impact on the world. We just want to do our part to help out."

Kersting and his veteran friends created 100 Miles For A Mission, where they will ruck a hundred miles to raise money and awareness for the two organizations.

"Rucking is just like a weighted pack that you wear to either run or walk," Kersting said.

"It's just military-related and we're used to the military so we wanted something a little harder than just walking," he added.

The group will start at the state Capitol building in Lansing on May 28 and end at the Grand Haven City Beach on May 31. And on the last day, they will hold a "Murph" CrossFit workout in remembrance of men and women that lost their lives in the line of duty.

Kersting said this mission means so much more than just raising money. He said it's about raising awareness that veterans can overcome any struggles they may face.

"The hardships are not permanent," he said. "Veterans are never broken."

Kersting said that based on statistics, 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

"We want to get that down to nothing, to zero," he said.

For more information about 100 Miles For A Mission and to help donate, visit their website or Facebook page.

