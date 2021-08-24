100+ patients hospitalized with COVID across Spectrum Health hospitals

A number not seen since May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A total of 106 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at all of Spectrum Health's 11 hospitals in West Michigan, according to Spectrum's COVID dashboard.

It's a number not seen since late May, according to the Spectrum Health online dashboard and it's the fastest growth since the spring surge of the pandemic

On Monday, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,920 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths over the past three days.

That is an average of new confirmed cases is 1,273 per day.

The Spectrum Health positivity rate at testing sites is nearing 10% as reported on the health systems COVID-19 dashboard.

The total number of cases is 933,394 and the death toll from the virus is 20,123 in Michigan, according to the state data.

The announcement comes as parents in Ottawa County protest at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.