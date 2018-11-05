Crews responded to another report that a driver may have hit the 100th Street Bridge over southbound U.S. 131., according to Kent County Dispatch.
Crews on scene tell us that a truck carrying empty steel containers used to haul cherries the overpass, Friday night. The falling containers hit two vehicles but there were not any injures.
The bridge has already been hit at least seven times this year. Earlier this week, an double wide, being transported on the freeway also got caught on the bridge.
MDOT plans to start work this fall create more clearance by removing concrete and asphalt.
Early reports from dispatch say that traffic was backed up to 68th Street. MDOT says that the entire 100th Street bridge will be replaced starting in 2020.
