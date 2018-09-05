BYRON TOWNSHIP, MICH. -- A spokesperson for MDOT tells 13 On Your Side, word is getting out, and drivers carrying oversized loads are trying to avoid hitting a Kent County overpass that's been a frequent target.

Trucks have hit the 100th Street Bridge over U.S. 131 at least seven times this year. John Richard, Communications Representative with MDOT, says that work is already underway to repair the overpass.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday a flag on an escort vehicle hit the bridge. The truck driver, carrying a manufactured home, slowed down and moved into the left lane.

Richard says the load "skimmed" the bottom of the overpass, with no damage to the bridge or the cargo.

He added, the truck didn't scratch the new beams that were put on last week and those beams were paid for by the insurance of the trucking company that hit the bridge the first time, knocking off the beams.

