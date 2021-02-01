102 year old celebrates New Year birthday with drive-by parade

Bernice Tally celebrated her birthday and her 102nd New Year on Friday.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — 102-year-old Beckville resident Bernice Tally celebrated her birthday on Friday this week, with the community coming out to celebrate with her via a drive thru birthday party.

Over 15 cars full of friends and family gathered on Friday to drive past Tally as she sat out on her porch.

Cars decorated with blue balloons and carrying Happy Birthday signs paraded past the house, honking and yelling congratulations.

Tally, gathered with her family in the door way of her home, thanked each car as it drove past her house.