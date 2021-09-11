105,000 more children now eligible for free or low-cost childcare in Michigan

Whitmer says the expansion will boost Michigan’s economy by helping parents go back to work knowing their kids are cared for.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday an expansion to free or low-cost childcare in Michigan.

The expansion grants eligibility to 105,000 more children. Under the new criteria, families of four earning up to $49,000 will be eligible for free or low-cost childcare. Whitmer says the expansion will boost Michigan’s economy by helping parents go back to work knowing their kids are cared for.

“We need to continue working hard to drive down costs for families and expand access to high-quality, affordable childcare so parents can go to work knowing that their kids are safe and learning,” Whitmer said. “I was proud to put childcare first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. Together, we lowered costs for working families by expanding low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids and providing grants to improve childcare programs and empower childcare professionals.

“Countless working parents rely on childcare, and we must continue expanding high-quality care to help every working family thrive. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

In addition to the expansion, beginning immediately, family contributions are waived until Sept. 30, 2022. Whitmer said this will lift some of the financial burdens on the nearly 40,000 families currently receiving state childcare support.

To receive childcare support, eligible families must apply through the Child Development and Care Program. To qualify, families must be eligible, have a child under the age of 12 and have an eligible need, such as working or going to school.

