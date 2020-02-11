$10K reward offered after 48 handguns stolen in Kalamazoo

According to police, at least nine people broke into D&R Sports Center at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 26.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A $10,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the burglary of a Kalamazoo business and the theft of 48 handguns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Monday that it is seeking information in regard to a burglary that happened last month at D&R Sports Center, located at 8178 Main Street.

According to police, at least nine people broke into D&R Sports Center at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 26. They broke through the front glass to enter the business and stole 48 handguns before leaving the scene.

Currently, ATF is investigating the crime in partnership with the Kalamazoo Township Police Department and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, ATF is partnering with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to offer a potential total reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the ATF and the NSSF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 888-283-8477. Information can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov or submitted online.

