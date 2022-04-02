10th annual Pink in the Rink hockey tournament fundraiser kicks off tonight

The annual event is raising money in the fight against cancer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An annual event raising money in the fight against cancer kicks off tonight (Feb. 4).

Pink in the Rink is in its 10th year. Tonight, the Northview High School hockey team will take to the ice for a tournament that’s about more than just the game.

The puck will drop at 6 p.m. with a matchup between the Northview Wildcats and Kenowa Hills Knights followed by another game between Dearborn Unified and Kalamazoo Eagles.

The event raises money for Beautiful You Profile Salon, an organization that helps women and girls going through cancer treatment feel beautiful.

Each of the players will be skating in honor or in memory of someone who has or is battling cancer.

“We had a young girl that was there who she had lost sight in her eye through a battle of cancer that she was fighting through and just as she talked to our team before the game, and I think it was just pretty powerful for all of us to just see this girl who is, you know, an elementary school being so positive about her journey and, and it just loving that she got to see the hockey players and drop the first puck for the game," Travis Nichol, Northview Wildcats coach, said.

There will be an auction during the event, along with raffle tickets. There is a $5 donation to attend each game.

Saturday, games will be at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The opponents will be determined by the results of Friday night games. There will be a free skate on the ice following the end of the tournament.

