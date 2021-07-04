11-year-old drowns in Battjes Park pond, 10-year-old hospitalized

When police arrived, an onlooker was pulling the two brothers out of the pond.

WYOMING, Mich. — An 11-year-old drowned Sunday afternoon in a Wyoming park pond. His 10-year-old brother was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Police say they responded to Battjes Park around 5:30 p.m. on a report of distressed swimmers in the pond. Upon arrival, officers saw an onlooker pulling two boys, aged 10 and 11, out of the water.

The 10-year-old was carried to EMS for treatment. He was unconscious but breathing and is expected to survive. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Emergency personnel gave the 11-year-old CPR, but he was not breathing and had no pulse. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

The boys are believed to have gone into the pond to swim and did not have flotation devices, police say. They were at the park with their family.

This investigation is ongoing.

