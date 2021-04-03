11-year-old stuck by car, injured in Ottawa County

The child received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Holland Hospital by ambulance.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 11-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a car Wednesday in Ottawa County.

The incident happened at around 3:50 p.m. on Riley Street at 160th Avenue.

Preliminary investigation shows that an 11-year-old girl was crossing Riley Street and did not see a 2007 Buick Rendezvous heading westbound. The girl stepped into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

The Buick was driven by a 16-year-old Park Township resident. The driver was not injured.

The child received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Holland Hospital by ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

