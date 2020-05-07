12 COVID-19 cases tied to Michigan strip club

Public health officials say at least a dozen COVID-19 cases have been tied to a strip club near the Detroit airport.

The Wayne County Public Health Division on Sunday also encouraged anyone who had been at the Playhouse Club in Romulus recently to contact them whether or not they are feeling ill.

The state on Sunday reported 343 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 65,876 since the outbreak. But it reported no new deaths from the virus.

In all, there have been nearly 6,000 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.

