Long road to recovery | 12-year-old hit by car in Walker released from ICU

The boy has been released from the intensive care unit at a local hospital, the Walker Police Department said Monday.

WALKER, Michigan — A 12-year-old boy from Walker has begun his long road to recovery after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Walker last week.

The boy has been released from the intensive care unit at a local hospital, the Walker Police Department said Monday. They added that he still has a long road ahead of him.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, April 11 on Ferris Street NW near Hillside Drive.

Police said that the boy was leaving a driveway when he was hit by a car traveling westbound on the road.

He sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver involved in the crash was uninjured and was cooperating with authorities, police said.

Officers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.