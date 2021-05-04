13 ON YOUR SIDE reporter helps stranded ducklings

Right now, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working with the Wildlife Rehab Center to help find the ducklings a safe home in the wild.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we love animals. And we practice what we preach.

Tuesday, our lakeside reporter Keely Lovern stumbled upon a traffic jam in Holland due to seven ducklings wandering in the busy road. Keely and another good Samaritan were able to round of the babies and move them from the intersection.

Unfortunately, nobody could find the mother duck nearby. Right now, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working with the Wildlife Rehab Center to help find the ducklings a safe home in the wild.

