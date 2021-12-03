13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave heads to the next good thing

Nick has decided to leave the television business and get closer to family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For 20 years Nick LaFave has specialized in politics, breaking news, and feature storytelling. He has interviewed national and world leaders, but his favorite stories were ones involving the people in our local communities and the issues they face every day. He created the "One Good Thing" franchise to specifically highlight people helping others in West Michigan.

And now he's moving from one good thing to another.

Nick has decided to leave the television business. His last day is Friday, Dec. 3.

"My next chapter will be in another state, closer to my wife’s friends and family, " said Nick. "We'll finally have the support network we need to help raise our children. And I’ll finally be able to watch the Red Wings on ESPN+ without it being blacked out!"

Nick started at 13 ON YOUR SIDE in 2014 as co-anchor of the evening news with Juliet Dragos. A proud Yooper, he was glad to return to Michigan. Over the years, he formed a relationship with viewers on air and especially through social media where he really engaged with them--regularly hosting candid AMAs (Ask Me Anything) where he would transparently answer viewer questions to the best of his ability.

"Nick's strength is his sincerity, and that really drew people to his online platforms and to our shows," said Julie Flynn, news director at 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

During his time at that station, Nick was nominated for several Emmy Awards, including twice for Best Anchor. He won an Emmy for his writing. And In 2018, he won the Best Anchor Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

In addition to anchoring, Nick found himself entrenched in many aspects of the political process, regularly interviewing elected officials and providing insight and oversight to all aspects of government. Over the last couple years, his franchise "One Good Thing" was a significant focus with positive feedback from the West Michigan audience.

"It’s never been about me," admitted Nick. "It’s been FOR the viewer and ABOUT the truth. Seeking and sharing the truths about the people in power, the issues that affect our communities, and the realities of the human condition. I’ve done that to the best of my ability. I hope I succeeded somewhere along the way."

"We're grateful for everything Nick has accomplished here. He's a good guy who always brought valuable insight to the newsroom. We will miss him at the station," said Dan Baylog, president and general manager at 13 ON YOUR SIDE.