13 West Michigan residents selected as Mi Shot to Win sweepstakes winners

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the last round of winners in the Mi Shot to Win sweepstakes on Monday. Throughout the month-long drawings, there were 41 total winners and 13 winners from the West Michigan area.
A full list of local winners can be viewed below:
West Michigan winners of the Michigan Education Trust Scholarship
- Josiah DeBaets, Eastern High School, Kent County
- Hudson Chambers, Grand Rapids City High Middle School, Kent County
West Michigan winners of the $50,000 daily drawing
- Larita Lee, Wyoming, Kent County
- Paul Bareno, Rockford, Kent County
- Jonelle Shannon, Grand Rapids, Kent County
- Jacqueline Mabee, Allegan, Allegan County
- Clara Jekel, Holland, Ottawa County
- Brianna Hrejsa, Grand Rapids, Kent County
- Joshua Long, Grand Rapids, Kent County
- Alyssa Armstrong, Caledonia, Kent County
- Caleb Nielsen, Paw Paw, Van Buren County
- Kevin Underwood, Lowell, Kent County
- Breya Matthews, Grand Rapids, Kent County
A complete list of the last round of winners, including the grand prize winner of $2 million, can be found here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.