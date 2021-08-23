13 West Michigan residents selected as Mi Shot to Win sweepstakes winners

Throughout the month-long drawings, there were 41 total winners and 13 winners from the West Michigan area.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the last round of winners in the Mi Shot to Win sweepstakes on Monday. Throughout the month-long drawings, there were 41 total winners and 13 winners from the West Michigan area.

A full list of local winners can be viewed below:

West Michigan winners of the Michigan Education Trust Scholarship

Josiah DeBaets, Eastern High School, Kent County

Hudson Chambers, Grand Rapids City High Middle School, Kent County

West Michigan winners of the $50,000 daily drawing

Larita Lee, Wyoming, Kent County

Paul Bareno, Rockford, Kent County

Jonelle Shannon, Grand Rapids, Kent County

Jacqueline Mabee, Allegan, Allegan County

Clara Jekel, Holland, Ottawa County

Brianna Hrejsa, Grand Rapids, Kent County

Joshua Long, Grand Rapids, Kent County

Alyssa Armstrong, Caledonia, Kent County

Caleb Nielsen, Paw Paw, Van Buren County

Kevin Underwood, Lowell, Kent County

Breya Matthews, Grand Rapids, Kent County

A complete list of the last round of winners, including the grand prize winner of $2 million, can be found here.

