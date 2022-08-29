Two facing child abuse charges after 13-year-old girl found with 'severe malnourishment, physical injuries'

Detectives arrested the girl's guardian over the weekend, but are searching for her 29-year-old boyfriend William Williams.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office launched a child neglect investigation after a local hospital flagged a 13-year-old girl suffering from severe malnourishment and physical injuries over the weekend.

The sheriff's office worked alongside Child Protective Services, and claims the injuries happened at a home in the 100 Block of Fontana St SE.

The girl's guardian, 30-year-old Wilma Edwards is facing a child abuse charge. She was arrested over the weekend.

Authorities are still searching for Edwards' boyfriend, 29-year-old William Williams. He's also facing a child abuse charge.

Police said the 13-year-old girl remains in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, you're asked to call the KCSO at 616-632-6125. You can also call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

