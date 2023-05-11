13-year-old pinned in SUV after roll over crash

Deputies say the boy was taken to a hospital by ambulance

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two car crash that has left a child hospitalized, and another person injured Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. in Jamestown Township. Deputies say a Hudsonville man (20) was on 8th Avenue south of Adams Street when he attempted to turn his Volkswagen Beetle left into a private drive hitting a Chevy Equinox driven by a Dorr man(41).

The Equinox rolled off the road coming to a stop on its roof. Deputies say a 13 year old boy was pinned in the Equinox and had to be rescued by emergency personnel. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The 20-year-old driving the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.

