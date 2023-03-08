x
Two-alarm apartment fire in Grand Rapids leaves 16 displaced

GRFD says no one was injured.
Credit: Angela Cunningham

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — An overnight two-alarm fire at Emerald Creek Apartments has left 16 people without a place to live.

Grand Rapids Fire Department responded alongside Kentwood fire crews early Saturday morning. GRFD says they were able to quickly suppress the fire once responders arrived.

A spokesperson with GRFD says more than a dozen people and some pets were displaced as a result. The Red Cross is assisting those people who cannot return to their apartments. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

