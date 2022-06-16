Police: Residents on 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Twp. should evacuate due to gas leak

Authorities say there are multiple underground gas leaks. DTE and the Oakfield Fire Department are investigating. Residents are asked to evacuate their homes.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking residents on 14 Mile Road near Lappley Avenue NE and Wabasis Avenue NE to evacuate their homes due to a natural gas leak.

DTE and the Oakfield Fire Department are investigating several underground gas leaks. Authorities say the leaks are near house fires that broke out early Thursday morning.

The fires impacted two neighboring homes. Police previously believed the fires may have been started by a downed wire caused by overnight storms.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fires.

At this time, 14 Mile Road is closed in both directions. Additional information will come from the sheriff's office as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

