14-year-old girl reported missing in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Kent County — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say Serenity Jackson, 14, was last seen Wednesday at 10 p.m. in the area of South Division Avenue and 60th Street SE in Gains Township.

Serenity is about 5’5”. She is around 140 pounds and has long, black hair with blonde ends. Serenity was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with no shoes or jacket.

Anyone with information on Serenity’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Kent County, we need your help. Please see the below news release reference a missing juvenile. • • • Contact: Sgt. Joy... Posted by Kent County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 9, 2021

