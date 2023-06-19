MANTUA, Ohio — A search warrant executed by the Portage Animal Protective League’s Humane Investigations Department resulted in 146 deceased dogs being found at a house in Mantua.
The search warrant was executed after the Protective League received a tip regarding a pending animal cruelty charge against the homeowner in another jurisdiction. According to a release, the homeowner is a founding operator of Canine Lifeline, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue.
Per the Protective League, 146 dead dogs found were in various stages of decay, with many of them confined in their crates. No dogs were found alive at the residence.
Necropsies (animal autopsies) will be performed in order to determine the dogs’ causes of death and an investigation remains ongoing. Anybody with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Humane Agent, Holly Ebner at humaneofficer@portageapl.org.
This is a developing story. Please stick with 3News for the latest.
