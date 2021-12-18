Minor injuries reported in 15-vehicle crash on US-131

Police say one vehicle lost control on the roadway and the other vehicles were traveling too quickly to respond.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police responded to a 15-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened on US-131 near Wealthy Street. Investigation shows that one vehicle lost control on the roadway and the other vehicles were traveling too quickly to respond.

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

MSP is reminding drivers to slow down and allow more distance between vehicles when driving on slippery roadways.

US-131 was closed for cleanup, but it is now open.

