15-year-old boy hurt in weekend hit-and-run; Michigan State Police searching for driver

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers are looking for a driver who seriously injured a teen riding his bike in Pierson Township, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened on Kendaville Road near Bass Lake Road around 7 or 8 Sunday night.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was riding his bike on the shoulder of westbound Kendaville Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle from behind. He was thrown from his bike and believed to be knocked unconscious.

The boy spoke to a nearby homeowner who brought him into his home. From there, he was transported to a hospital around 10 p.m.

The driver did not stop at the scene of the crash and has not been identified, troopers say.

Anyone with information that could help Troopers track down the driver or the vehicle involved in this hit-and-run is asked to call Montcalm Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352- 8444

