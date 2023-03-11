Mecosta deputy, driver pull 15-year-old girl out from underneath ORV after rollover crash

The Sheriff says you should always wear a helmet, eye protection and other safety equipment when using ORV's or other recreational vehicles.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff is reminding residents to wear the appropriate safety equipment when using recreation vehicles after a teenage girl was pinned under an ORV in a Fork Township crash Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. when someone was driving a Polaris Side-by-Side on 18 Mile Road near 60th Avenue. It rolled over, trapping a 15-year-old girl from Walker underneath.

A deputy, and with help from the driver, were able to lift the ORV and pull her from it.

The victim was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and officials say the driver and other passenger was left uninjured.

Sheriff Brian Miller warns to always wear a helmet, eye protection and other safety equipment when operating ORV's or other recreational vehicles.

He also says that parents should make children take ORV, snowmobile and other boater safety courses before they drive them.

