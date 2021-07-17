15-year-old injured after being struck by passenger side mirror of Ottawa Co. police vehicle

The victim sustained minor injuries from the accident, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old sustained minor injuries Friday night after being struck by an on-duty Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy's passenger side mirror.

Police say the incident happened in the 5300 block of Leonard Road in Polkton Township around 10 p.m. The 15-year-old was walking eastbound on the road with a friend when the officer, also traveling eastbound, drove by and struck the victim on the arm with the passenger side mirror, police say.

The officer administered medical aid on the scene. The victim was transported to the DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment, where they were later released with minor injuries.

The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is investigating the incident. The victim's name has not been released.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.