15-year-old rescued after falling off jet ski in Lake Michigan Thursday night

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office worked with Coast Guard and fire rescue to locate and rescue the teenager from Lake Michigan.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Thursday evening the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a 15-year-old male passenger who had fallen off a jet ski in Lake Michigan.

The 15-year-old was missing in the lake near the 18000 Block of North Shore Dr. in Spring Lake Township.

The first deputies on scene were able to walk the shore line and hear him crying for help from the lake. Deputies located him about 60 yards off the shore line.

Coast Guard and fire rescue units were then sent to his location.

The 15-year-old was safely rescued from the water and brought to shore where his parents were waiting.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports he had no injuries.

