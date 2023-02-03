16-year-old in custody after allegedly stealing van from Holland Twp. neighborhood

Police are now searching for an outstanding suspect vehicle, a light-colored Jeep Cherokee.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in custody after allegedly stealing a van from a Holland Township neighborhood and fleeing police Friday morning.

Police say reports of a suspicious vehicle were called in around 5:30 a.m. when a vehicle with its lights off was seen driving around a neighborhood near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive. A person was seen exiting a light-colored Jeep Cherokee and trying to open doors on several vehicles in the neighborhood.

Responding officers found the Cherokee and a blue minivan leaving the neighborhood. Officers gave chase, but stopped pursuing the vehicles near Byron Road and 48th Avenue.

The minivan was later found stuck in the snow. A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center on several charges. Their name will not be released.

Police are still searching for the Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

