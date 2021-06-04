16-year-old being tried as an adult in alleged killing of Walker man

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to open murder and felony firearms.

A 16-year-old accused of killing a man in Walker is being tried as an adult, according to Walker District Court.

The suspect has been identified as Marshall Mansfield. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to open murder and felony firearms. His bond is set at $2 million.

The charges stem from an incident that took place Friday, April 2 on Cedar Court Run in Walker. Police say a fight broke out at around 5 p.m. and eventually lead to gunfire. 43-year-old Damone Hammock died after suffering a gunshot wound.

Mansfield’s next court appearance is scheduled to take place on April 13 at 9 a.m. at the 59th District Court.

