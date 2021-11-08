16-year-old dies after being found unresponsive at Ludington State Park

At this time, police say no foul play is suspected.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive at Ludington State Park Wednesday night, police say.

The boy, who has been identified as a West Michigan resident, was found just after 9 p.m. at the Pines Campground. When first responders arrived, life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. at an area hospital.

Police say the victim was later taken to WMeD in Kalamazoo for further investigation, where an internal injury was found. Information related to that injury was passed along to Mason County detectives, who organized a search to look for potential evidence to verify the injury.

The search was conducted Friday morning and police say evidence was located near where the victim was found. At this time, police say no foul play is suspected, but the case is still under investigation.

